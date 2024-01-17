Brentwood Academy Announces Honorees of Inaugural Alumni and Friends Awards

Brentwood Academy has implemented the inaugural Alumni and Friends Awards as a way of celebrating five decades of alumni and friends who are living out Brentwood Academy’s mission and ministry and are having an impact on advancing God’s Kingdom.

Honorees for 2023 include:

Outstanding Alumni of the Year:

Mike Macintyre ’84 for his commitment to the mission of Brentwood Academy, both personally and in his position as a college football coach.

Mary Craig Tortorice ‘01 for her faithful dedication and service to both her students and to The Covenant School after the tragic events earlier this year.

Young Alumni of the Year:

Reagan Heath ‘13 for his unwavering dedication to the Nashville community through his work as a police officer for the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Sarah-Catherine Martin ‘17 for demonstrating excellence in her academic endeavors and supporting and inspiring other young alumni.

Friend of the Year:

Carissa Periera for her unparalleled dedication to the Brentwood Academy community and tireless service to those in need.

Leigh Ann Whitt for demonstrating her love and support to Brentwood Academy through her significant volunteer efforts.

Family of the Year:

The Ron and Kaye Knox Family are recognized for their commitment and contributions to the Brentwood Academy community. As parents and grandparents, their familial ties extend across generations to three children and seven grandchildren.

Chandler ‘10 and Will Blalock ‘10 inspired countless people who followed their faith journey after a serious accident.