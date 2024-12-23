Brentwood 2024: A Year in Review

Last January, a winter storm swept through Brentwood, covering the hills and homes in several inches of snow. The City’s Public Works employees and first responders worked long hours clearing streets and keeping residents safe. When the snow finally melted, it revealed a Brentwood on the precipice of change – new faces, new amenities, and new events.

The winter storm that kicked off the year didn’t initiate that change, but as 2024 progressed from Spring to Summer to Fall, several major events took place that will shape the city for years to come. Here’s a look at some of Brentwood’s top stories over the last 12 months.

Brentwood City Manager Bednar Announces Retirement in 2025

Brentwood City Manager Kirk Bednar announced in March that he plans to retire in February 2025, ending his more than 24-year career in Brentwood. Bednar has served as Brentwood City Manager since 2013, and in 2022, he was named City Manager of the Year by the Tennessee City Manager’s Association. He previously worked as Brentwood’s assistant city manager, from 2000-2013, and he has more than 34 years of experience in working with local governments.

The City Commission is currently conducting a nation-wide search for Brentwood’s next City Manager.

Brentwood Opens Mountain Bike Trails at Smith Park

On April 27, the Brentwood City Commission gathered at Smith Park to officially open Brentwood’s first mountain bike trail. The City collaborated with Bike Walk Brentwood to build the seven-mile path behind the Ravenswood Mansion.

Brentwood Begins Renovation of City Hall

Earlier this year, the City embarked on a $5.4 million renovation of the 37-year-old City Hall. On April 22, the Brentwood City Commission approved a contract for Baron Construction to proceed with the project.

“We’re looking at a pretty comprehensive renovation of the first floor, from the main lobby all the way through to the west end of the building,” City Manager Kirk Bednar said. “That includes the Finance Department and Human Resources, and a total gutting of the building space currently occupied by Planning and Codes and Technology.”

Brentwood Hosts Inaugural Memorial Day and Veterans Day Ceremonies

The City of Brentwood partnered with Honor Our Veterans to host two new ceremonies this year – a Memorial Day ceremony on May 13 and a Veterans Day ceremony on Nov. 11. Both events featured a presentation of colors, live music, and guest speakers, and they were followed by receptions at City Hall.

Brentwood Police Chief Hickey to Retire in February 2025

In June, Brentwood Police Chief Richard Hickey announced he plans to retire in February 2025, ending his more than 34-year law enforcement career in Brentwood. Hickey joined the BPD in 1991 as a patrol officer, and over the past three decades, he has served in numerous capacities, including field training officer, crime scene technician, detective, and captain. After serving as assistant chief, he was appointed Chief of Police in 2022.

Assistant Chief Jim Colvin will become the City’s fifth Chief of Police in late February 2025. Captain Nick Surre will serve as Brentwood’s next assistant police chief.

City Opens New Roundabout on Murray Lane

The City of Brentwood’s newest roundabout, at Murray Lane and Holly Tree Gap, opened on Aug. 2, improving safety and driving times in that area. For years, the intersection functioned as a three-way stop, causing traffic delays during peak commuting hours. The City hired the civil engineering firm Neel-Shaffer to conduct a traffic study in 2019, and that study concluded that a roundabout would “provide a significant improvement in traffic operation at this intersection.”

Brentwood’s Two Arboreta Certified by Tennessee Urban Forestry Council

Earlier this summer, the Tennessee Urban Forestry Council re-certified Brentwood’s two arboreta – the Deerwood Arboretum and the John P. Holt Brentwood Library Arboretum – for the next five years. The certification means that Brentwood is home to some of the State’s best botanical areas for different tree and shrub species.

Brentwood Names Lee Boulie as New Library Director

The City of Brentwood hired Lee Boulie, an experienced library and museum professional, as Director of the John P. Holt Brentwood Library. She previously served as Assistant Director overseeing Collections and Technology for the Nashville Public Library. Boulie took over the position from Susan Earl, who retired in May.

Brentwood Fire & Rescue Earns Third International Accreditation

On Aug. 6, Brentwood Fire & Rescue earned its third consecutive international accreditation through the Center for Public Safety Excellence’s Commission on Fire Accreditation International (CFAI).

The department, which received its first CFAI accreditation in 2014, is one of only seven internationally accredited fire departments in Tennessee, and one of more than 300 agencies worldwide.

Brentwood Water Earns Perfect Score From State

In September, the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) sent Brentwood Mayor Mark Gorman a letter, detailing their analysis of the City’s water system.

“In accordance with the Sanitary Survey Manual the Brentwood Water Department (BWD) earned 421 points out of a possible 421 points for a numerical score of one hundred percent (100%),” the letter stated. “The (TDEC Division of Water) appreciates BWD’s commitment to producing quality drinking water for the citizens of Tennessee.”

That perfect scores means residents should have complete confidence in the water and services they receive from BWD. The state also gave Brentwood high marks during a sewer system audit earlier this year.

