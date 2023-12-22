Brentwood 2023: A Year in Review

Earlier this summer, while Mayor Mark Gorman was on vacation, he received a news alert on his phone that referenced the City of Brentwood. He quickly clicked the link, which took him to a study conducted by the financial technology company, SmartAsset.

“I was proud to see that Brentwood ranked as the 16th safest suburb in the country,” Gorman said during the June City Commission meeting. He then thanked the city’s police and fire departments for their good work.

“If public safety isn’t where it needs to be, the rest doesn’t matter,” he said.

Here’s a look at some of the major stories to take place in the city this year.

Brentwood ranks No. 3 on “Best Small Cities in America” list

In October, the personal finance company Wallethub released its 2023 Best Small Cities in America report, with Brentwood nearly topping the list at the No. 3 spot.

According to Georgette Chapman Phillips, dean of the Lehigh University College of Business, cities like Brentwood performed so well because they offered “the right amenities for the residents,” particularly “parks/recreation” venues.

City named one of the “Safest Suburbs” in the country

As mentioned above, Brentwood earned the No. 16 spot on SmartAsset’s “America’s Safest Suburbs – 2023 Study.” According to the website, the company “analyzed safety data for 370 suburbs of the 100 largest cities,” looking at everything from violent crime rates, property crime rates and vehicular mortality rates.”

Thousands enjoy Brentwood’s annual Summer Concert Series

About 10,000 people gathered in Crockett Park on Tuesday, July 4, for the City of Brentwood’s annual Red, White, and Boom celebration. The free event, featuring live music and professional fireworks show, was developed 34 years ago to provide Brentwood families with a fun, safe place to celebrate the Independence Day holiday.

The event capped off the City’s annual Summer Concert Series, and this year’s lineup of bands included The WannaBeatles, the Music City Stones, Cruizin Keys Dueling Pianos, and the Smoking Section. Details about the 2024 Summer Concert Series will be released this spring.

Big Year for Brentwood Fire & Rescue

This summer, the newly reinstated Brentwood Firefighter Combat Team had strong showings at regional, national, and international competitions. In late August, a Brentwood Fire & Rescue Strike Team deployed to Louisiana to help fight wild fires in that state. A few weeks later, the department’s first all-female engine company responded to emergency calls throughout the city.

Work begins on City’s newest mountain bike trails

On Saturday, Oct. 28, about 70 volunteers hiked through the woods at Brentwood’s Marcella Vivrette Smith Park, clearing narrow paths for the city’s new mountain bike trails. The workday was organized by the Southern Off-Road Bicycle Association, Middle Tennessee Chapter (SORBAMidTN), which was tasked by the city in February to build the initial 2.5-mile section of a larger mountain bike trail system.

New Look for Children’s Section at John P. Holt Brentwood Library

On Aug. 27, the library closed off the popular Children’s section, and on Sept. 4, after a long week of work, the staff reopened a more inviting children’s library for the city’s young readers. In addition to creating more intentional play and learning spaces, the library staff also focused on brightening the entire room.

Brentwood Historic Commission Uncovers Enslaved Woman’s Lost Story

Earlier this year, the Sneed descendants, one of Brentwood’s first families, invited Kathie Greaves, a member of the Brentwood Historic Commission, to their cemetery association board meeting. Greaves and Jenny Calvin, a Sneed descendant, were fascinated by the tombstone for Kittie Sneed. Who was this woman who ended up being the only African American buried in that cemetery? They began an exhaustive search that eventually led them to Kittie’s pension deposition.

State Names Brentwood Bridge After Late War Hero, Maj. Samuel Logan

On Aug. 26, the State of Tennessee officially dedicated a bridge on Brentwood’s Hillsboro Road, over the Little Harpeth River, as the Maj. Samuel P. Logan Bridge. The ceremony was the first formal memorial for the Air Force pilot who is believed to have died during the Korean War.

Brentwood takes advantage of State grant to offer signing bonuses to qualified, newly hired police officers

Experienced out-of-state law enforcement professionals who transfer to Brentwood are eligible for a $10,000 bonus over three years. Individuals who have never been certified law enforcement professionals who sign up today as new officers will receive $8,000 over a three-year period. The grant is provided through our partnership with the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance.

Brentwood keeps same low property tax rate for 33rd year in a row

During its June 26 meeting, the Brentwood Board of Commissioners unanimously established the city’s new property tax rate for the 2023-24 fiscal year, and if you’ve lived in this community for the last three decades, the tax rate wasn’t much of a surprise.

“This maintains the tax rate at 29 cents per $100 of assessed valuation, which is the same effective property tax rate for the 33rd year in a row,” Kirk Bednar, Brentwood City Manager, said.

This continued rate – one of the lowest in the state – took effect on July 1.