BrentFest Returns June 22 With Spazmatics

This Saturday, the fourth annual BrentFest returns to Brentwood’s Crockett Park as part of the City’s Summer Concert Series. From 5-8 p.m. on June 22, Brentwood residents are invited to Eddy Arnold Amphitheater for a fun night of live music, a beer garden, food trucks and a kids’ fun zone.

The festival begins at 5 p.m. with the Cruizin Keys Dueling Pianos, featuring two pianists playing an eclectic mix of music genres. Once the opening act finishes, the popular 80s cover band, The Spazmatics, will take the stage with its fun, high-energy concert.

Saturday’s weather forecast is calling for sunny skies and high temperatures, so concert goers are encouraged to bring plenty of water. Portable coolers with water and ice are welcome. The Brentwood Environmental Advisory Board will also have a water station at the event, with a cooler for refilling reusable containers. This is part of the EAB’s “Refill Reduce Brentwood” campaign.

The City launched the BrentFest celebration in 2019 to celebrate Brentwood’s 50th anniversary. The event proved so popular that city officials soon decided to make it an annual event. The COVID-19 pandemic delayed that plan, but the festival is returning Saturday as the third live-music performance in the 2024 Brentwood Summer Concert Series.

The series provides residents a place to relax in the summer while enjoying live music and delicious food truck cuisine. Families are encouraged to bring cash (low denominations) to speed up transactions. Food truck vendors at BrentFest include:

Hoss’ Loaded Burgers

Smokin’ Buttz

Little Cajun On the Go

Bradley’s Creamery

Blue Monkey Shaved Ice

It’s a Philly Thing

Phat Pizza

Smokey Dawggs Gourmet Hotdogs

Empanada Lua

The Summer Concert Series will culminate with Brentwood’s popular Red, White, and Boom celebration, from 7-10 p.m. on Thursday, July 4. The Downtown Band will headline this concert, with the fireworks show set to begin at 9 p.m.

All events will take place in Crockett Park’s Eddy Arnold Amphitheater, located at 1500 Volunteer Parkway. Be sure to follow Brentwood’s official social media accounts for updates on these events. For more information, including a list of food trucks scheduled for each event, visit https://www.brentwoodtn.gov/departments/summer-concert-series.

The concert series is made possible thanks to its generous sponsors. Platinum sponsors: Tennessee Titans, Pella Windows and Doors, Tractor Supply Company, TMPartners, Waves of Grace, and Wilson Bank and Trust. Gold sponsors: Austermiller, Inc., Brentwood Up, CoreCivic, RSU Contractors, and The Kaplan Family. Silver Sponsors: Brentwood Family YMCA, Grove Park Construction, Judge Beans, Williamson Prevention Coalition, and Zeitlin. Radio Sponsor: Mix 92.9.

