Brentfest Returns as the Summer Finale at Crockett Park

A second round of the popular Brentfest is set to rock Crockett Park in just twelve days on Saturday, July 23, 2022, from 5 pm to 9 pm. The free outdoor festival will feature live music, a kid zone, a variety of sweet and savory food trucks, and a beer garden. The event will go on rain or shine, and admission is free. Brentwood Vice Mayor Nelson Andrews said, “it sure is great to be able to celebrate with the community at this family-friendly festival event.”

Food truck and Beer Garden service: 5-8:30 pm

Kid zone: 5-9pm

Rock and Roll Pianos: 6-7 pm

Rubiks Groove: 7-9 pm

Food Trucks at Brentfest

Bradley’s Creamery

Steaming Goat Food Truck

Smokin’ Buttz

Yayo’s OMG

Little Cancun on The Go

The Tennessee Cobbler Co.

Blue Monkey Shaved Ice

Nash Kebab

Music City Fish & Chicken

M.L. Rose Craft Burgers & Waffle Fries

The Grilled Cheeserie

Flour & Forge

Changnoi Thai Lao fusion

Brentfest will kick off at 5 pm with food trucks and a kid zone, followed by the dueling pianos at 6 pm and Rubiks Groove at 7 pm. The event will conclude at 9 pm.

Rhizome Productions of Nashville is the beer garden and kid zone host again this year. They hosted these Brentfest activities in 2019 and produce other craft beer and food events such as the East Nashville Beer Festival and others all over the country. Rhizome owner and operator Matt Leff said, “we are excited to bring craft beer back to Brentwood. The community enjoyed the fun in 2019 for the City’s 50th Birthday and we can’t wait to celebrate this summer again!”

Brentwood Police Officers will be on the lookout for underage consumption. Alcohol will only be served to those 21 years of age and older with a valid I.D. and a festival-issued wristband. A variety of beer and hard seltzer from Mill Creek Brewery in Nolensville will be served. All beer will be served in 16-ounce cans for $7 each/credit cards only accepted.

Credit cards only will be accepted. Beer sales will end around 8:30 p.m. Festival attendees will not be allowed to bring outside alcohol into the park. All festival attendees are encouraged to drink responsibly and never to drink and drive. Lyft will be offering discounted rides using the code BRENTFEST.

With temperatures predicted in the 90s, it will be a hot summer day, so members of the Brentwood Environmental Advisory Board will provide free ice to those with reusable bottles. It supports the “Refill Reduce Brentwood” campaign the board launched in 2020 to reduce plastic pollution. EAB Board member and Commissioner Susannah Macmillan said, “we will have the popular Sonic ice available in coolers next to the new water refill station just north of the playground at Crockett Park. Board members will be there to scoop the ice and hand out Refill/Reduce stickers. The ice probably won’t last long, so once we’re out, we’re out.”

The large kid zone attractions will include four inflatable combo units, including one specifically for toddlers and an 18-foot slide. Children must be supervised in the kid zone. BrentFest is a dog-friendly event, but dogs must be on a leash and remain toward the back of the amphitheater. Limited ADA-accessible seating is available at the amphitheater. For those needing assistance, please contact April Curlin at [email protected]