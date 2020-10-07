Brenda Vroon Named New Executive Director of The Nashville Dolphins

Brenda Vroon has been named Executive Director of the Nashville Dolphins, a 501(c)3 nonprofit that provides year-round swim instruction, training, competition, social activities, and travel at no cost to children and adults with intellectual disabilities.

Vroon swam competitively growing up in Marietta, Georgia and has been teaching, swimming, and coaching since she was a teenager. Brenda earned her degree in Health and Physical Education from Auburn University. She is a former P.E. instructor at Lipscomb Elementary School in Brentwood. She has also worked as the Head Coach for the Brentwood Middle School, The Brentwood High School and The Wildwood Gators summer league team. Brenda is not new to the Dolphins, as she has been a lead instructor for the Future and Junior Dolphin classes for several years. She is married to Brad and has three boys; Jackson, Taylor and Noah.

Nashville Dolphin Founder, Beth Scruggs says, “We are thrilled to have Brenda leading the Nashville Dolphins into the future. She is the perfect addition to our growing organization.”

About The Nashville Dolphins

The Nashville Dolphins is a 501(c)3 nonprofit, providing year-round swim instruction, training, competition, social activities and travel at no cost to children and adults with intellectual disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, build confidence, develop friendships, and experience the joy and pride of being part of a team.

Swimming is an important part of the lives of Nashville Dolphin swimmers. Swimming is a healthy sport for all ages, so it is important that the Dolphins never implement an age-out policy. Opportunities for adults with special needs diminish after the age of 21 leaving many sedentary, lonely, and oftentimes overweight and unhealthy. The Dolphins are changing that in the lives of our swimmers. Regular aerobic exercise, healthy competition and fun social activities add so much to the quality of life of the participants. Because drowning is a leading cause of accidental death for children with special needs, they are hopeful that the prevention of such accidents will be achieved by teaching water safety and basic swimming skills to their participants. The Nashville Dolphins programs have steadily grown through the years and that trend just continues.

This past year, The Dolphins served over 220 individuals. The Dolphins began in 2003 with a handful of children who wanted to learn to swim so that they could participate in Special Olympics Swim Meets. Today the Dolphins have over 75 children and adults on swim team who have the opportunity to practice year-round, typically four times per week. In addition, they have over 150 more young swimmers in their Future Dolphin “learn to swim” program and intermediate Junior Dolphin program.

If you would like to donate to The Nashville Dolphins or volunteer, please visit their website at nashvilledolphins.org.