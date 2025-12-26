Breland & Friends Returns for 2026

Multiplatinum artist BRELAND has announced the fifth annual BRELAND & Friends benefit concert, returning to Nashville’s iconic Ryman Auditorium on April 8, is now on sale to the general public, with Ashley Cooke, Dasha, and Pink Sweat$ confirmed to perform, with more to be announced. Tickets are available here.

BRELAND has brought an array of talent to perform with him at previous shows, including Dierks Bentley, Keith Urban, Josh Groban, Quinn XCII, The War And Treaty, Sam Hunt, Thomas Rhett, Nelly, Tanner Adell, Jonathan McReynolds, Reyna Roberts, Grace Bowers and more.

As one of Nashville’s premier charity events, BRELAND & Friends will continue to donate proceeds from the concert to Middle Tennessee’s at-risk youth through the Oasis Center. Over the past four years, the concert has raised over $600K for the organization that helps young people through crisis intervention, youth leadership, community engagement, college and career access and more.

BRELAND is currently in Japan performing for military families as part of the Armed Forces Entertainment annual Holidays Around the World concert and event series. He also recently performed for veterans and their families at the Civic and Ford Motor Company benefit concert called “Proud to Honor: Celebrating America’s Heroes Live from the Country Music Hall of Fame,” which was livestreamed on TikTok’s main page, followed by 92 million people.

During summertime, BRELAND was tapped to perform at some of the country’s most popular sporting events, including WWE SummerSlam, where he sang “God Bless America” to a packed stadium of wrestling fans. Prior to that, he performed powerful renditions of the national anthem at both the 2025 MLS All-Star Game and the US Open Mixed Doubles Championship.

This year, BRELAND also had a chance to connect with other international audiences during his “Truth Telling UK & EU Tour 2025,” which kicked off in Glasgow. The nine-city tour made stops in Manchester, London, Amsterdam, Cologne and Hamburg, among others.

