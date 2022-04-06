Breland Enlists Notable Country Artists for Concert Supporting the Oasis Center

BRELAND has been making friends and admirers wherever he goes in Country music – and now he’s putting his goodwill to good use.

The Nashville artist will host “BRELAND & Friends” on April 12 at the Ryman Auditorium for his star-studded concert to benefit Oasis Center, aiming to help support local youth in need. The show will kick off at 7:30 pm CT.

Sponsored by Amazon Music, the “Cross Country” show will feature BRELAND plus a top-shelf lineup of guests including Tyler Braden, Kane Brown, Russell Dickerson, Mickey Guyton, Charles Kelley, RaeLynn, Restless Road, Seaforth, and Brittney Spencer with proceeds going to the Oasis Center.