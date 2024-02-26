Brei Carter to Host ‘Country in Color’

Country soul singer-songwriter and recording artist Brei Carter is set to host a groundbreaking new live music showcase, Country In Color, produced by Eric Byford of EBX Productions, and debuting on Thursday, February 29 from 7-11pm at Tin Roof Broadway in Nashville. The inaugural showcase will ignite the 2nd floor stage, featuring performances by genre bending artists Michael Rix, Kentucky Dom, Kobe Bailey, Brandon Bing, and ELEKTROHORSE. Plus, an enthralling finale after the showcase by mariachi country artist Rachel Rodriguez and her band.

“The Country In Color showcase’s goal is to become a window into the soul of Nashville’s evolving musical spirit,” said Carter. “With this initiative, Byford is sculpting a new narrative for Music City, one where diversity resonates and every melody is embraced. That is just something I wanted to be a part of!”

Country In Color aims to provide a vibrant platform for non-traditional multicultural artists, offering them an opportunity to showcase their talent and diversify Nashville’s renowned music landscape. In an evolving city where cultural diversity is increasingly celebrated, the showcase recognizes the need for a shift in the narrative, particularly within the downtown music scene.

“Nashville’s musical landscape is undergoing a vibrant transformation, mirroring the city’s blossoming diversity,” proclaimed Eric Byford, the visionary behind Country In Color. “Our endeavor is far beyond mere exhibition; it’s a movement to alter perceptions and foster unity among artists from every walk of life.”