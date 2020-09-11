Breast Cancer Survivor’s 50 Miles in 50 Days Campaign to Feature Franklin

Breast cancer survivor Sharael Kolberg is on a mission to run 50 miles, in 50 days, in all 50 states, to celebrate her 50th birthday and support breast cancer awareness. Her journey has already started and she will be featuring Franklin on Saturday, September 12 where local Lauren Roberts will join Kolberg on the run.

“For my 50th birthday, I wanted to do something BIG,” Kolberg says. “Since I love to travel, I came up with the idea of traveling to all 50 states during the year of my 50th birthday. But that didn’t seem like enough. I also wanted to combine it with giving back. So, since I was a runner before I got cancer, I thought I could do a one-mile run in each of the 50 states – for breast cancer awareness – and invite others to join me.”

Kolberg decided to partner with Susan G. Komen to provide resources on detection, diagnosis and treatment for breast cancer. According to Susan G. Komen, more than 270,000 women and men in the U.S. are expected to be diagnosed with breast cancer this year and more than 42,000 will die. With early detection (stage I), survival rates can be 98 percent or higher.

Kolberg started mapping out her journey across the U.S. She planned to visit places she’s always wanted to see, picking the cities (or national parks) she wanted to run in and the dates she would do her runs. Then the Coronavirus hit!

“In order to keep others, and myself, safe, traveling was off the table,” Kolberg says. “So, I came up with the idea to partner with one person in each state to run or walk together virtually via Zoom.”

Kolberg will run one mile in her hometown of Laguna Beach live via Zoom with a person from each of the 50 states – that will total 50 miles for her. Her journey began on Aug. 11, 2020 – her 50th birthday – and will end on Sept. 29, 2020, leading up to Breast Cancer Awareness month, which is in October.

“In a way, pivoting my plan has some upsides. I’ll be able to meet someone from each state…even if it is only online,” says Kolberg. “And I will get to see their state (virtually) and get a glimpse of where they enjoy running.”

Supporters can run along with Kolberg live via Zoom from their own neighborhoods – or watch and support from the comfort of their couch. A calendar of when and where her runs will take place is available on 50fortheCure.org.

​“I’d love to get as many people as possible to sign up to join me virtually to support my cause to help spread breast cancer awareness,” says Kolberg. “For those who are currently struggling with breast cancer, I’ve been in their shoes. I’m doing this to give them hope that they can soon be in my shoes – out running again!”