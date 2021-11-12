Breast Cancer Support Resources With Pretty In Pink Boutique

Those four words, “You have breast cancer,” can not only be devastating to you and your loved ones, but they can make you feel extremely isolated and alone. But did you know approximately 250,000 women and men are diagnosed annually in the United States?

Do you know what that means? It means you are most definitely not alone. And whether this is a new diagnosis or you have been walking this unwanted journey for a while, you don’t have to go it alone.

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month, Pretty in Pink Boutique is pleased to provide some lesser-known resources to partner with you on your breast cancer journey.

Living Beyond Breast Cancer (www.lbbc.org) provides online, phone and social media support groups and print guides, empowering and inspiring blogs, and breast cancer education programs. They offer various types of specific support, including peer-to-peer, young women and more.

Casting For Recovery (www.castingforrecovery.org) provides no-cost fly-fishing retreats to women who have been diagnosed with breast cancer, whether active or post-recovery. Seventy percent of the participants have never been to a support group. This is a great opportunity to connect with nature, step outside your comfort zone to try something new and bond with others in a supportive environment. (Transportation not included.)

Metavivor (www.metavivor.org) is an organization specifically for those who were diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer (MBC) or whose breast cancer has metastasized after diagnosis or treatment. Metavivor not only promotes research into MBC, but also offers various forms of support for patients who can live longer, high-quality lives with MBC.

SHARE (www.sharecancersupport.org) offers education and support for patients experiencing breast cancer, ovarian cancer, uterine cancer as well as caregiver support groups.

The YSC (www.youngsurvival.org) is a research and support organization dedicated to the unique needs and experiences of those diagnosed with breast cancer before the age of 40. They also offer support and education to “co-survivors,” the loved ones providing care for the person with cancer.

Find Support in Your Journey

Need more resources? At Pretty in Pink Boutique, we will work tirelessly to connect you to appropriate resources for wherever you are in your journey. We will work with insurance companies to meet your needs for comfort and feeling beautiful. We offer a great line of mastectomy wear, breast prostheses, lymphedema compression garments and head wear. Call 615-777-PINK or email [email protected] to learn more or schedule an appointment.

