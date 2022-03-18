BreakFest, a Breakfast-themed Music Festival, Returns to Franklin This May

BreakFest, a music festival that celebrates music and the most important meal of the day, is returning to Franklin this May.

In a social media post, they shared, “BreakFest is served! Check out who’ll be joining us at our breakfast-themed music festival in Franklin, TN this May and get your tickets starting this Friday!”

Taking place on Thursday, May 26, 2022, the event will be held inside The Factory in Franklin from 3:30 pm – 11 pm. Bringing together both old and new friends in the music scene like Further Seems Forever, Four Year Strong, Cassadee Pope, Better Off, The Foxies, and more.

Attendees will be treated to the best that Franklin has to offer with delicious offerings from local food vendors like High Brow Coffee + Tea, Bad Luck Burger Club, Ellie’s Old Fashioned Doughnuts, Mojo’s Tacos, Triple Crown Bakery, Daddy Dogs, and more.

For more information and to purchase tickets-go to the BreakFEST website here.