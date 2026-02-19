Breakfast, Brunch Spot J. Christopher’s Closes in Franklin

Local breakfast/brunch spot J. Christopher’s located in Cool Springs has closed.

On the business door, we found two notes. One stated, “Permanently Closed for Business,” and another stated, “We Regret to Inform You Our Business is Closed.”

There was no update on social media or the restaurant’s website. We have reached out regarding when the restaurant officially closed.

J. Christopher’s was a breakfast and brunch spot known for its omelets and pancakes. This was the first location to open outside Georgia, where it was founded. The restaurant had been a mainstay in the Cool Springs area since the mid 2000s.

J. Christopher’s was located at 620 Frazier Drive, Franklin.

