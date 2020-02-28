The stage is set, and the spotlights are ready. Independence High’s Young Actors Yearly (YAY) Camp is accepting registrations.

YAY Camp is an opportunity for students in kindergarten through eighth grades to learn about aspects of theater. Class topics include improvisation, costuming, puppetry, musical theater and more. Classes will be taught by current Independence High theater students.

The camp runs from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. each day with a public performance at the end of the week. Registration costs $150 per student. For more information and to register, visit the camp’s website.