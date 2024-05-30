Brandy Blanton to Lead The Factory’s New Non Profit Arm

Two years ago, Holladay Properties began renovations that have transformed The Factory at Franklin into a popular destination for shopping, dining and entertainment, with a vision to one day install a historic carousel that would support local non-profit initiatives. Now, with the Carousel set to be activated by the end of this year, Brandy Blanton has been named Executive Director of The Factory’s new charitable arm.

Blanton, a longtime Franklin resident who brings deep experience in non-profit leadership and has served the city as an Alderman at Large for 13 years, says it’s all about finding ways to continue serving the community she loves.

“I have two decades of history with The Factory that means so much to me, with the LeHews who saved it from demolition, with the staff and tenants, and with the numerous events I’ve hosted there through the years during my tenure with Southern Exposure Magazine and High Hopes,” Blanton said. “I am so grateful that Holladay Properties understands what it means to be a part of our community—not only by breathing life back into the vision of what this space can and should be, but to understand the importance of giving back.”

The new non-profit entity, which will focus on the primary objective of providing financial support to charities that align with its mission, will center on woodcarver and painter Ken Means’ Carousel, the perfect experiential element to bring it all together. It’s a dream that Means has been working toward for 30 years since he carved his first whimsical animal: bringing happiness to people of all ages with a carousel of his own creation. He brought the dream to The Factory and continued carving his animals there, in a space that allowed the public to see life emerge from wooden blocks.

Means first found carving as a way to add more dimension to his paintings, when he began crafting pieces for Hollywood and the famous Knott’s Berry Farm theme park. The dream became a carousel as more figures came to mind—and ultimately to reality—over the years. He launched a school, where art students would imagine fanciful figures, carve them with gouges and chisels from basswood, and then finish them with spectacular paint schemes.

Today, there are 36 characters in total, spanning the animal kingdom and delving into the fantasy world of centaurs, dragons and unicorns. Each is inspired by a children’s fable, and all are bubbling with character and personality. Two chariots have been created with collapsible seats and safety chains to accommodate wheelchair access and individuals who wish to ride without having to sit on a horse.

“It is important to us that everyone be able to ride,” Means said. “Even grandparents can enjoy the experience with their grandchildren. That time together is so important, and we want to help make that possible.”

The Ken Means Carousel will soon be housed in a new building at The Factory dedicated to its use, and operated by the non-profit entity. Net proceeds from ride ticket sales, event rentals and donations will be distributed to selected charitable organizations and initiatives.

“The Factory represents more than just a great place to gather. It’s bigger than that,” said Bill Simmons, Area Managing Director of The Factory at Franklin with Holladay Properties, which has led the redevelopment of The Factory and other landmarks in the Nashville area. “The Carousel represents an incredible dream coming to life, an unforgettable experience for our guests, and an opportunity to make a real difference in our community. Brandy Blanton truly understands how all of these elements work together for the greater good, and we are thrilled to have her as part of our team.”

Originally built in 1929, The Factory at Franklin served its surrounding community as a manufacturing hub before transforming into a vibrant mixed-use dining, retail, and entertainment center. Located just 20 miles south of Nashville in the picturesque city of Franklin, Tennessee, The Factory spans a historic 20-acre campus featuring dozens of locally owned shops, restaurants, and art venues alongside a variety of event spaces available for weddings, conferences, and more. The Factory was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1997 and has been owned and operated by Holladay Properties since 2021. Plan your visit at factoryatfranklin.com.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email