Brandon Lake and Sadie Robertson to Host K Love Awards at Opry House

The K-LOVE Fan Awards announced live on the nationwide K-LOVE radio network that Brandon Lake and Sadie Robertson Huff will host the 11th annual K-LOVE Fan Awards. Taking place on May 26, 2024 at Nashville’s iconic OPRY House , Coca-Cola Consolidated will once again serve as sponsor for the fan-voted awards show that concludes the biggest weekend in Christian music.

Also announced were details for some of the weekend’s events, including the Friday night kick-off concert and Sunday morning worship service. The kick-off concert will be headlined by MercyMe and also feature CAIN and Consumed by Fire.

The Sunday morning worship service will be led by Elevation Worship with more details about the weekend will be forthcoming.

Fans come from all over the country to participate in the K-LOVE Fan Awards and the preceding weekend to hear great music, meet their favorite artists, and have fun with the whole family. Providing an experience for fans that is impossible to match anywhere else, tickets for the 2024 K-LOVE Fan Awards Weekend are on sale with travel packages still available here: www.klovefanawards.com.