Brandi Carlile Brings Tour to Bridgestone Arena

Eleven-time Grammy Award-winner Brandi Carlile will continue her triumphant “The Human Tour” this fall with newly confirmed stops across North America, including Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on August 29th. Special guests on the tour include Jensen McRae, I’m With Her, Gregory Alan Isakov, The Head and The Heart, Stephen Wilson Jr., and CMAT.

As always, paid members of Carlile’s Bramily community are given the first chance to purchase tickets starting Tuesday, March 17, at 10:00 am local time. Visit www.bramily.com to become a paid Bramily member. Artist presale for North America starts Wednesday, March 18, at 10:00 am local time. Register at www.brandicarlile.com/tour to receive a presale code. General on sale begins Friday, March 20, at 10:00 am local time. VIP packages will be available for all shows.

Carlile’s renowned new album, Returning To Myself—produced by Carlile, Andrew Watt, Aaron Dessner, and Justin Vernon—debuted at #7 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart this past fall. Stream/purchase HERE (Interscope Records/Lost Highway). Carlile was also recently honored as one of TIME’s 2026 Women of the Year, and performed a “gorgeous” (Billboard) rendition of “America the Beautiful” at Super Bowl LX.

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