Brand New Dinner Show Begins at Country Christmas Gaylord Opryland

Country music hitmaker Darryl Worley headlines a brand-new, 33-day dinner show residency as part of Gaylord Opryland’s 40th annual A Country Christmas.

The dinner show, titled Darryl Worley & Friends: Home for the Holidays, will also feature special guests Lorrie Morgan, The Isaacs, Deana Carter, Billy Dean, Andy Griggs, and Billy Gilman, performing with Worley on select dates. “Christmas has always been a special time for my family,” explains Worley. “Growing up, we never had a lot of excessive things, but my parents made sure Christmas was not just about the presents but about the experience and meaning of the season. I am so grateful to Gaylord Opryland for giving me a chance to share that Christmas spirit with all the people who visit Nashville during the holidays!”

Held in the iconic 2,888-room hotel’s Tennessee Ballroom, guests will also enjoy a delicious holiday meal prepared by the resort’s talented culinary team followed by Worley and Friends’ performances.

“Headlining a brand-new dinner show as part of the resort’s 40th annual A Country Christmas is an honor beyond words,” Worley continues. “Please come visit Gaylord Opryland for the holidays to see me, along with some very talented friends, as we share the music, memories, love, and joy of the holiday season!”

Tickets are on-sale now. For ticket reservations, overnight room offers, dinner show dates and times, and a schedule of special guest performers, visit ChristmasAtGaylordOpryla nd.com.