Brady Seals & Lua Crofts to Perform at Franklin Theatre

If you like the music of Seals and Croft, then you will like this next generation of music by Brady Seals and Lua Crofts.

They are bringing the music of 70‘s rock duo Seals & Crofts to the Franklin Theatre on Thursday, November 3rd at 8 pm.

Vocalist Lua Crofts comes from 70’s era rock royalty. The daughter of Dash Crofts of the hugely popular 70’s duo Seals & Crofts.

Speaking with Brady Seals, he shared about Seals and Croft 2, “Lua and I both are related to Jimmy Seals and Dash Crofts. We wanted to keep their legacy alive by bringing their music to a new generation.”

The audience can expect to hear classics of “Summer Breeze”, “Get Closer”, and “Diamond Girl” but in a new way. Seals shared, “We understand how important and iconic the original versions of their hits are. We like to keep it close to the original but having a female voice in the mix really takes the songs to a whole other place.”

If you are a fan of the story behind the music, Seals shared, “It’s an intimate show and we like to tell some stories the audiences have never heard. We certainly play the Seals & Crofts hits, but we also slide in some new original songs as well.”

There is a surprise that is not mentioned in the show description. Seals said he will take a moment in the show to honor his cousin Dan Seals and also performs his hits from his stint with Little Texas.

A meet and greet take place at 6 pm with the show starting at 8 pm. Find tickets here.