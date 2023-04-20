Brad Paisley to Headline Nashville’s 4th of July Concert

Country Music superstar Brad Paisley will headline Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th presented by Dr Pepper, the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp announced today. The downtown event will present one of the country’s largest July 4th fireworks show, which will be synchronized to live music from the GRAMMY-winning Nashville Symphony, and will feature charitable partner The Store. A free Amazon Family Fun Zone will include inflatables and live music. The concert and fireworks show are free and open to the public.

This is the second time Paisley will headline Let Freedom Sing! with his last appearance in 2021. Paisley will be joined by The War And Treaty, singer-songwriter Langhorne Slim and rising Country artist Tiera Kennedy, who will also perform the national anthem.

Performances at the Amazon Family Fun Zone will include The Magi, Tommy Howell, Les Kerr & The Bayou Band and Troubadour Blue, and Coach (DJ) will entertain between sets.

“We are proud that Nashville hosts one of the best July 4th celebrations in the country with A-list acts, an impressive fireworks show and kid-friendly activities in the Amazon Family Fun Zone,” said Kevin Lavender, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp and Executive Vice President at 5/3 Bank.

“We encourage Nashvillians to come out and enjoy the fireworks and the great music from Brad and the rest of the lineup – all right in their backyard and for free.”

The Amazon Family Fun Zone at Music City Walk of Fame Park will be open on Tuesday, July 4 from noon to 5 p.m. The Jack Daniel’s Broadway Stage will be located at First and Broadway. After the concert, the event will shift to Ascend Amphitheater for the live performance by the Nashville Symphony and the fireworks show. Media personality Kelly Sutton will host both stages, Operation Song will provide a song and DJ Dave Audé will entertain between sets.

“The Nashville 4th of July is a wonderful opportunity for our community to come together,” said Courtney Ross, Amazon’s Senior Manager of Community Engagement. “We are thrilled to participate again in this year’s celebration with the Amazon Family Fun Zone, which will feature family-friendly activities and great performances from incredible local artists.”

Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th presented by Dr Pepper is produced by Music City Inc., the foundation of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp, for the city of Nashville. The free, family-friendly event was created to entertain Nashvillians and attract visitors to generate economic activity and tax revenue for the city.

The event has regularly drawn more than 200,000 attendees – and a record-breaking 350,000 in 2021. Last year, Let Freedom Sing! generated $11 million in estimated direct visitor spending and an estimated 250,000 to 300,000 in attendance. This will be the 20th annual celebration produced by Music City Inc. through the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp and the 39th in the city.

Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th is presented by Dr Pepper and partners include Advance Financial, Amazon, Budweiser, Crav’n Flavor, Dr Pepper Strawberries & Cream, Folds of Honor Tennessee, General Jackson Showboat, Jack Daniel’s, Kroger, Nashville International Airport, ORCA (Outdoor Recreation Company of America), SoundWaves™ at Gaylord Opryland®, Tennessee Highway Safety Office: Fans Don’t Let Fans Drive Drunk.

The NCVC is offering two Packages and July 4th Fun Packs, which can be purchased at visitmusiccity.com/july4th.