Brad Paisley Teams up with Governor Lee for TN Tourism Campaign

Brad Paisley celebrated the 4th of July in downtown Nashville with just a few of his friends- 350,000 to be exact according to Visit Music City, records were broken for the one-night event.
Via Facebook, Paisley stated, “Nashville – July 4, 2021 is a night I’ll never forget.” along with a video recap of the event.
Just ahead of the celebration, Paisley and Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced “Tennessee on Me” a new campaign to promote Tennessee tourism. The “On Me” strategy offers 10,000 free airline vouchers to four Tennessee cities- Nashville, Memphis, Chattanooga, and Knoxville with a purchase of a two-night stay, for more details visit Tennessee on Me website here.
Paisley fans can see him perform at the Opry on July 6th and then watch Brad Paisley’s Shark Country which will air on Discovery Channel during Shark Week on July 13. Paisley and comedian JB Smoove go to the Bahamas to attract new fans, sharks. Dr. Austin Gallagher helps them put Paisley’s musical talents to the test in shark-infested waters to see how sound can attract or repel sharks.
For the latest updates Brad Paisley updates, visit his Facebook page here.
