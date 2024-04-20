Brad Paisley Named Tennessean of the Year by Governor Bill Lee

Country music superstar Brad Paisley was honored with ‘Tennessean of the Year- Music’ by Tennessee Governor Bill Lee during the CEO Roundtable Series 2024 held at the Governor’s Residence. The private event honored Tennessee’s brightest in business and innovation poised to spotlight the accomplishments of Tennessee’s most innovative and influential leaders.

“What a privilege it is to be among this great group of people who all believed that with community, ideas could prosper,” shared Brad.

Featuring Governor Lee and facilitated by Worthington Advisory, the CEO Roundtable 2024 stands as a testament to the leadership and vision propelling the Volunteer State forward. This premier event serves as a hub for meaningful conversation and connection, offering attendees the opportunity to mingle with industry leaders and visionaries. It’s a space to celebrate hard-earned successes, spark collaborative ventures, and get a glimpse of the innovative strides shaping Tennessee’s vibrant business sector.

Additional honorees include ‘Innovator of the Year’ Bob Higgins, ‘CEO of the Year’ John Ingram. ‘Changemaker Award’ to Dr. Adrienne Battle, ‘Tennessean of the Year – Business’ FedEx/The Fred Smith Family, and ‘2024 Tri Star Award’ Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee, celebrated by Ron Harris and April Lomax. An independent selection committee selected / named the awards.

Brad’s philanthropic endeavors in the state of Tennessee are endless including the 2021 nationwide campaign to promote Tennessee tourism with Governor Lee, “Tennessee on Me.” In 2020, Brad and his wife Kimberly Williams-Paisley, alongside Belmont University, co-founded the nonprofit organization The Store, a free-referral based grocery store which aims to empower low-income individuals and families in the Nashville area. The Paisleys have also been recognized by Belmont for their endowed scholarship fund and the strong example Brad sets for students. In 2021, Belmont dedicated the “Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley Ballroom” in the University’s Fisher Center.

Additionally, Brad has also stepped up to help the ‘1 for All Campaign for the First Amendment’ in conjunction with MTSU, Band Against Cancer with Sarah Cannon, the Boys & Girls Club of Tennessee, Nashville’s annual ‘Dance Party to End Alzheimer’s’, the Nashville Film Festival, St. Jude’s Country Cares, the Tennessee Comedy Festival, Vanderbilt University’s ‘Gratitunes’ program to recognize nurses on the frontlines during the pandemic as well as their ‘Take The Shot’ PSA and the capital campaign for the Monroe Carrol Jr. Children’s Hospital at Williamson Medical Center. Brad headlined Nashville’s ‘Let Freedom Sing’ concert in 2021 and 2023 and is the only artist the city of Nashville asked back to perform.