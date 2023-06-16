Brad & Kimberly Paisley to Host Comedy Event with Nate Bargatze

Country music superstar Brad Paisley, actress and best-selling author Kimberly Williams-Paisley and Zanies present “Groceries with Dignity & Comedy Without” at Zanies on Wednesday, July 5 at Zanies in Nashville.

The evening will include “the nicest man in stand-up” and Nashville native Nate Bargatze and will feature a night of improv with Brad, Saturday Night Live alum and comedian Kevin Nealon and Groundlings Alumni, an improvisation and sketch comedy group that is Hollywood’s foremost comedy training ground and a springboard for countless careers.

Tickets are available now here.

Proceeds from the event will go to The Store. Founded by Brad and Kimberly Williams-Paisley, The Store is a free referral-based grocery store, which aims to empower low-income individuals and families in the Nashville area. The Store operates with the mission of allowing people to shop for their basic needs in a way that protects dignity and fosters hope.

The night of comedy will follow Brad’s headline concert Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th in the heart of downtown Nashville. The event will present one of the country’s largest July 4th fireworks show synchronized to live music from the GRAMMY-winning Nashville Symphony, and will feature charitable partner The Store. This is the second time Brad has headlined the July 4 concert for the city.