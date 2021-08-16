Brad Fiscus Leaving Williamson County School Board

Brad Fiscus, District 4, announced he is leaving his position on the Williamson County School Board at the end of September as he and his family are moving to Virginia.

“I will be leaving my position on the Williamson County School Board at the end of September. My wife and I will be moving to northern Virginia area near DC. I will be fulfilling my duties as your elected representative until that date. It is and has been an honor to serve the people of District 4,” Fiscus wrote on Facebook.

How will the seat be filled? Fiscus explains that District 4 County Commissioners Gregg Lawrence and Chad Story will be asked to bring a nomination to the commission. The county commission will vote to confirm that nomination or offer other candidates who live inside District 4. Once chosen, the new member will be sworn in at the next voting meeting of the board after the commission completes the appointment process.

The new member will complete the remainder of the term that ends in August 2022. The new member may or may not decide to run for election in the August 2022 election.

Brad Fiscus Educator Background

According to fiscusfortn.com:

In 1989, Fiscus began his teaching career in Sheridan, Indiana. At Sheridan Middle School he taught seventh and eighth-grade science. He also served as student council advisor, middle school football coach, middle school wrestling coach, middle school track coach, and head coach for the high school wrestling team. During his time in Sheridan, Brad received multiple Outstanding Teacher of the Year awards. In 1997, he was honored to be named a semi-finalist for Indiana State Educator of the Year.

In the summer of 1997, Brad and his wife, pediatrician Dr. Michelle Fiscus, moved to Nashville. While Shelley was working at Vanderbilt Medical Center, Brad began serving at John Overton High School as a biology and physical science teacher, student council advisor, freshman football coach, and assistant wrestling coach. During his time at Overton High School, Brad was recognized as an outstanding educator, student leadership developer, and coach.

In 2001, Brad decided to leave public school education to be a stay-at-home dad for their first child. Brad continued to coach wrestling at Overton until 2002. A couple of years later, a son, was born. It was during this time that Brad discovered his artistic ability for creating stained glass art. His art can be found in homes and churches throughout the United States.

His time immersed in art, scripture and parenting helped him realize his calling to full-time professional ministry. After serving as the Director of Youth Ministry at Epworth United Methodist Church in Franklin, Brad joined the staff of the Tennessee Conference of the United Methodist Church in 2009. He is now the Director of NextGen Discipleship in the Tennessee Conference. He leads a team of diverse leaders, both youth, and adults, from throughout Middle Tennessee to provide resources and training to nearly 600 churches in the United Methodist connection.

Fiscus joined the Williamson County School Board in September 2018.