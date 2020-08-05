Boys & Girls Clubs’ Steak & Burger Dinner Goes Virtual

The Steak & Burger Dinner is a time-honored tradition benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of Middle Tennessee (BGCMT) and this year’s event will prove to be like no other!

The 2020 Steak & Burger Dinner will be held virtually on Thursday, August 20th from 6:30PM to 7:30PM and feature special celebrity guest, Chris Hope.

Chris Hope is a devoted Christian who serves as a Deacon at the Mt. Zion Baptist Church here in Nashville, TN and a passionate philanthropist who focuses on addressing the social and educational needs of underserved communities through his charitable organization – the iCHOPE Charitable Fund — inspiring the youth to identify and execute against their dreams. Chris also lends his name, time, and talent to local and national philanthropic efforts.

Chris Hope is a native of Rock Hill, South Carolina and retired NFL standout who earned numerous accolades during his 12-year playing career as one of the most elite safeties in the NFL receiving honors such as All-Pro, being named to the Pro Bowl, and also winning the Super Bowl XL champion with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Prior to being drafted by the Steelers, Chris was the epitome of student-athlete while playing for Bobby Bowden at Florida State University, where he dominated on the field earning All-ACC and All-American honors and in the classroom as an Academic All- American. He also won a National Championship while playing for the Seminoles. He graduated from Florida State with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Communications. Chris enjoyed four seasons with the Pittsburg Steelers, followed by six years with the Tennessee Titans, spending his last two seasons with the Atlanta Falcons and Detroit Lions.

Following his NFL career Chris found success in several entrepreneurial ventures and became a published author with his newly released book, P.R.O.S – Parents Relying on Their Seeds. Chris is happily married to his college sweetheart, Linda, and they are proud parents of two incredible children, Crislyn aged seven and Christopher aged five. The vibrant, fun, Christ-loving family resides in their beautiful home in Franklin, Tennessee.

Additionally, the Steak & Burger dinner will feature a silent auction showcasing Middle Tennessee businesses and the incredible talent of BGCMT’s Club members, including a performance from the

Franklin Club members and a speech from the Franklin Youth of the Year. BGCMT will also present the 8th Annual “Ed Moody Award of Excellence” to the Franklin Noon Rotary Club, a longtime partner of BGCMT. Celebrating six decades of service, the Franklin Noon Rotary Club has been instrumental in distributing over $2 million to local charities and programs during its 65-year history, answering Rotary’s call to Service Above Self. The “Ed Moody Award of Excellence” honors the revered Williamson County businessman, who helped establish the Franklin Boys & Girls Club in 1989. Moody co-founded Moody Tire Co. after World War II with his brother, Tom.

This year’s virtual program will stream online beginning at 6:30PM on Thursday, August 20th so everyone can tune in and celebrate the Great Futures built at BGCMT. Tickets can be purchased at www.BGCMT.org. Individual tickets are $100 each, which includes exclusive access to the program along with a special gift of a curated cookbook featuring steak and burger recipes from some of the most celebrated chefs in Middle Tennessee. While attendees grill up their own masterpieces at home, The Franklin Noon Rotary Club BBQ Society will be treating youth at the Franklin Clubhouse to a one-of-a-kind steak dinner.

All proceeds from the event will benefit BGCMT, whose mission is to enable all young people, especially those who need us the most, to reach their full potential. Top-tier sponsorship levels are still available, including the $10,000 Presenting Sponsor, $7,500 Diamond Sponsor, $5,000 Gold Sponsor, and $2,500 Silver Sponsor. Sponsors receive numerous benefits ranging from various advertisements to personalized gifts and items signed by Chris Hope. Interested sponsors should please contact Denise Carothers at 615-628-8188 or [email protected]

About Boys & Girls Clubs of Middle Tennessee

For more than 117 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of Middle Tennessee (BGCMT) has enabled all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, and responsible citizens. Annually, more than 4,700 youth are served at eleven Middle Tennessee Boys & Girls Clubs and through community outreach initiatives. Clubs are located in Davidson & Williamson counties. Boys & Girls Clubs provides a safe place, professional caring staff, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Priority programs emphasize academic success, good character and citizenship, and healthy lifestyles. To learn more, please visit www.bgcmt.org and follow on social media @BGCMidTN.