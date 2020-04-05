Boys & Girls Club of Middle Tennessee in Franklin is doing things a little different these days due to COVID-19.

We spoke to Denise Carothers, Director of Resource Development Williamson County, about how operations are still continuing and how they are serving the community.

“We’ve been closely monitoring the evolving situation with COVID-19. This current climate has brought uncertainty and disruption to the communities we support, but Boys & Girls Clubs of Middle Tennessee’s top priority has not changed: the health and safety of the youth we serve,” said Carothers.

She continued, “We have continued to employ our staff and utilized this time to best pivot our organization to the needs of our youth.”

Here are some of the proactive steps they’ve taken to continue the important work of BGCMT, as well as protect the well-being of our members.

In partnership with Franklin Special School District, our Franklin Clubhouse is offering a Drive-Thru Meal Program from Noon to 2 pm every Monday through Friday. Last week alone they distributed over 300 meals to Club members and local families affected by the virus and facing food insecurity.

They launched daily online programming through their Facebook and Instagram stories focused on academic success, healthy lifestyles, and creative activities for youth to engage with at home. Every day, they release three new videos and two web challenges aimed at enriching the minds and lifestyles of young people sheltering in place. Club staff created these videos to remain connected with Club members during social distancing and help our youth stay on track towards success while schools are closed.

They have reinforced their Standard Operating Procedures on safety, with additional emphasis on virus prevention protocols across the organization and to our Club members’ families. We conducted annual online training for child safety, best practices, and optimal programming.

They have taken extra steps to ensure our Clubhouses are clean and sanitized.

And for those who would like to become involved, Carothers gave advice on how to help during COVID-19 crisis.

“If your readers are interested in taking action to support the Club’s mission during this crisis, please consider the following: continue to support us. Our youth and their parents will need us throughout this crisis, so we will need the community’s support now more than ever! Ask their employers if they are interested in a matching opportunity to support the important work of BGCMT. Lastly, Volunteer to lead an online activity for our youth; like reading a book, demonstrating at-home exercises, or teaching a craft project.”

You can learn more about the Boys & Girls Club of Middle Tennessee in Franklin, visit their website www.bgcmt.org. Contact Denise Carothers at dcarothers@bgcmt.org for more information about volunteering.