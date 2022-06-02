Boys & Girls Clubs of Middle Tennessee Announce Men of St. Paul as “Ed Moody Award of Excellence” Recipient

FRANKLIN, TN (06/01/22) – Boys & Girls Clubs of Middle Tennessee (BGCMT) this week announced the Men of St. Paul (MOSP) the recipient of the 10th “Ed Moody Award of Excellence.” The MOSP will accept the award at the 33rd Annual Steak & Burger Dinner taking place on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. in Liberty Hall at the Factory of Franklin.

BGCMT’s “Ed Moody Award of Excellence” honors the revered Williamson County businessman who helped establish the Franklin Clubhouse in 1989. Moody co-founded Moody Tire Co. after World War II with his brother, Tom, and dedicated his life to improving his beloved community.

The award recognizes an individual or organization that has made a lasting impact on Boys & Girls Clubs of Middle Tennessee and the Williamson County community. The Men of St. Paul joins the ranks of other distinguished recipients such as: Ron Crutcher, Captain Clay Mackey & Engineer David Edge, Peggy Smith, Sandra Moody Sullivan, Robert Blair, Cathy Perry, Loy Hardcastle, Andy Marshall, the Franklin Noon Rotary Club and Richard “Dick” Tennent. Each year the award is chosen by a panel of BGCMT staff, Board members, and Williamson County community leaders.

Since 2014, The Men of St. Paul have maintained a long tradition of feeding Boys & Girls Club members throughout the year and providing financial support. The group can often be found manning the grills outside the Fairview and Franklin Boys & Girls during summer and back to school events, on Olympic Days and other special events. The MOSP offer the opportunity for men of the St. Paul’s Episcopal Church to participate in outreach activities throughout this community. As a result of the funds raised through their annual Summer BBQ, MOSP has also contributed money, time and effort to such organizations/ministries as Church in the Yard (CITY), Wedding at Cana, Mountain Top, St. Paul’s Youth ministries, High Hopes, and Habitat for Humanity.

The Steak & Burger Dinner generates much needed revenue to provide Club members (ages 5-18) with valuable resources and exceptional after school and summer care. Support of the dinner ensures that youth are 100% ready for their great futures–ready to read, ready for class the next day, ready to graduate, ready for their careers and ready to serve their communities.

About the Steak & Burger Dinner

The Steak & Burger Dinner is a time-honored tradition benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of Middle Tennessee (BGCMT). As adults enjoy juicy, mouth-watering hamburgers, Boys & Girls Clubs members are treated to a special steak dinner. Each table consists of six adults and two kids so that event attendees learn about the kids in a unique setting. The 33rd Annual Steak & Burger & Dinner returns to Liberty Hall in the Factory at Franklin this year. Boys & Girls Club members will showcase their unique talents for guests to enjoy. During the dinner, our Youths of the Year will share their speeches. The 2022 Steak & Burger Dinner will be held on Thursday, August 18th from 5:30 -8:30 p.m.

Tickets can be reserved at https://bgcmt.org/steak-burger-dinner/.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of Middle Tennessee

For more than 119 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of Middle Tennessee (BGCMT) has enabled all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, and responsible citizens. Annually, more than 4,790 youth are served at thirteen Middle Tennessee Boys & Girls Clubs and through community outreach initiatives. Clubs are located in Davidson & Williamson counties. Boys & Girls Clubs provides a safe place, professional caring staff, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Priority programs emphasize academic success, good character, and healthy lifestyles. To learn more, please visit www.bgcmt.org or follow us at @BGCMidTN.