Boyle Investment Expands Meridian Cool Springs Portfolio

Boyle Investment Company is adding to its portfolio of premier office space with the acquisition of the 100,000-square-foot 3000 Meridian Building, a four-story Class A office building located at Meridian Cool Springs – Boyle’s popular mixed-use district. Boyle is purchasing 3000 Meridian in partnership with Northwestern Mutual, Boyle’s partner throughout the Meridian campus.

Formerly known as the PICA Building, the building was developed by Boyle in 2009 as a build-to-suit, to be both owned and occupied by the Podiatry Insurance Company of America (PICA). Following the purchase of PICA by ProAssurance, the insurance company has gradually relocated its operations to Birmingham, Alabama, providing Boyle and Northwestern Mutual an opportunity to purchase the property and consolidate Meridian ownership.

The addition of 3000 Meridian underscores the ownership group’s confidence in future demand for premium office space, particularly in districts like Meridian Cool Springs that blend business with top-rate amenities. The 60-acre mixed-use district features 70,000 square feet of specialty retail, fitness and dining options along with three onsite hotels.

“The purchase of 3000 Meridian allows us to strengthen our presence in Cool Springs, an area that continues to see tremendous growth and evolution,” said Thomas McDaniel, Director of Office Properties and Partner at Boyle. “As demand continues, we are proud to play a role in shaping the future of Williamson County’s dynamic business landscape.”

Boyle is a market leader in creating office environments that foster growth and community, with a strong presence in Williamson County across four mixed-use districts: Meridian Cool Springs, McEwen Northside, Berry Farms, and CityPark Brentwood.

The 3000 Meridian acquisition comes as Boyle invests more than $20 million into enhancements across Meridian Cool Springs, reinforcing its long-term vision for the district. Boyle recently unveiled two public green spaces within the district and welcomed a curated mix of businesses, including Little Hats Italian Market, Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream, Alloy Personal Training and First National Bank of Middle Tennessee.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email