Boyd, Pruitt and Head Earn All-Conference Honors

March 4, 2024 – Derrin Boyd highlighted Lipscomb’s ASUN All-Conference Awards winners, the conference announced Monday. Boyd was named the ASUN Scholar Athlete of the Year along with Second Team All-ASUN and All-Academic Team nods. Will Pruitt was also named Second Team All-ASUN and to the All-Academic Team. Cody Head rounded things out being named to the ASUN All-Freshman Team.

DERRIN BOYD – SCHOLAR ATHLETE OF THE YEAR, SECOND TEAM ALL-ASUN, ALL-ACADEMIC TEAM

Boyd was Lipscomb’s leading scorer at 17.6 points per game, ranking 4th in the ASUN in the category, playing in 22 games and starting in 20 games before a season-ending injury. He averaged 18 points per game in ASUN play while connecting at a 52.6-percemt clip (4th in the ASUN). He was 44-percent from three-point range this season to go along with 83.7-percent from the free-throw line (4th in the ASUN). In ASUN play, he shot over 53% from the field, 48.9% from three-point range and 83.7-percent from the charity stripe. The guard scored double-digits in 19 games, including nine, 20+ point games and a 38-point performance at FGCU. He averaged 3.6 rebounds per game on the season to go along with 15 assists and seven steals.

WILL PRUITT – SECOND TEAM ALL-ASUN, ALL-ACADEMIC TEAM

Pruitt was Lipscomb’s second-leading scorer for Lipscomb, averaging 15.0 points per game (top-10 in the ASUN) and averaged 17.3 PPG in ASUN play. The guard was the Bisons’ leading rebounder at 6.4 rebounds per game, ranking seventh in the ASUN in the category. He had three double-digit rebounding performances this season, including a 16-rebound game against Chattanooga. He ranks fifth in the ASUN in assists/turnover ratio (1.93) and 10th in the ASUN in assists per game (3.1). He also ranks sixth in the ASUN in field goal percentage (50.9%), eighth in free throw attempts (101) and ninth in free throw percentage (78.9%). Pruitt scored double-digits in 20 games and had 20+ points in eight games this season with a career-high 30 points at Austin Peay. He recorded a double-double against Chattanooga with 16 rebounds and 22 points. On the season, Pruitt had 37 assists, two blocks and 16 steals.

CODY HEAD – ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM

Head played in all 31 games with nine starts for the Bisons as a true freshman. He averaged 8.3 points per game on the season and 9.9 points per game in ASUN play. The Cleveland, Ohio native filled a spot in the Lipscomb starting lineup in the last five games of the regular season. He scored at a 54.1-percent clip from the field and a 36.5-percent clip from three-point range. In addition, Head averaged 2.5 rebounds per game to go along with 21 assists, two blocks and 17 steals on the season. He scored double-digits in 13 games and had 20+ points in two games, both during ASUN play.

Lipscomb will take on North Alabama on Tuesday, March 5 in an ASUN Quarterfinal matchup. Tipoff in Allen Arena is set for 7 p.m. CT.

Source: Lipscomb

