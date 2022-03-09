Boyd Mill Estates House Fire Ignited by Plumbing Repair

Franklin, TN – A fire that significantly damaged a Boyd Mill Estates home Tuesday evening was ignited by a plumbing repair, according to Franklin Fire Investigator Will Farris.

Franklin Firefighters were dispatched to the single-story residence on Quail Court at 5:24 PM, after the two adult occupants observed smoke and called 911.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the eaves, and fire in the attic.

Farris said the fire started in a wall cavity between the kitchen and laundry room, where a plumbing repair had been performed earlier today. He said the fire spread from the base of the wall into the attic.

No one was injured. The displaced couple and their multiple pets are being assisted by their landlord.