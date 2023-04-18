Boy George & Culture Club to Perform in Nashville

Boy George and Culture Club announced their 2023 tour, The Letting It Go Show, featuring very special guests Howard Jones and BERLIN across all dates. The prolific band will be performing all the hits, including “Do You Really Want To Hurt Me,” ‘Karma Chameleon,’ and ‘Church of the Poisoned Mind,’ right up to their current releases.

The 25-city run starts in Florida before stopping in Nashville at Ascend Amphitheater on Thursday, July 20th.

Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale beginning Wednesday, April 19. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, April 21 at 10 AM local time at livenation.com.

For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

