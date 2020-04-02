Pursuant to Gov. Bill Lee’s statewide “Stay at Home” order, Executive Order #23, issued on Thursday, April 2, 2020, Bowie Nature Park and all City of Fairview Parks are currently closed until orders by Gov. Lee are lifted.

Gov. Lee signed Executive Order 23 requiring that Tennesseans stay home unless they are carrying out essential activities. The executive order remains in effect until April 14, 2020 at 11:59 p.m.