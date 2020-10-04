Boutique Air Offers Service to Muscle Shoals and Nashville

Air service from Muscle Shoals, Alabama, to Nashville, Tennessee, is back by popular demand. Boutique Air began flights Sunday, August 23, 2020.

Flights will depart BNA at 6 a.m. daily and an afternoon departure at 12:15 pm. Returns to Nashville will be late morning and later evenings.

Boutique Air flights can be booked through its online and live chat reservation system at boutiqueair.com. For seamless connections, baggage transfers and Mileage Plus miles, passengers can book entire trips through United Airlines. Boutique Air also has an interline agreement with American Airlines for simplified booking on AA.com, which includes baggage transfers as well to all American Airlines’ flights.

“We are excited for the return of the connection of northwest Alabama to the Nashville area. The requests were overwhelming, and we are glad to be back,” said Brian Kondrad, Boutique Air Assistant GM.