Bourgeois Guitars Announces Luke Bryan Signature Series

Bourgeois Guitars proudly announced the release of a pair of Luke Bryan Model guitars, created in collaboration with five-time Entertainer of the Year country music star Luke Bryan. Inspired by a harvest of walnut trees from Luke’s Tennessee farm, the series represents more than a decade of shared vision between Bryan and Bourgeois founder Dana Bourgeois.

Luke Bryan Signature Series Story

More than a decade ago, Luke asked Bourgeois founder Dana Bourgeois whether black walnut was a suitable tonewood for acoustic guitars. Dana’s response—“Heck yeah”—set the partnership in motion. Bryan invited Bourgeois to his farm, where the two walked his property on a tree-tagging expedition. Bourgeois later selected choice boards at a sawmill where Luke’s logs were processed. After ten years of curing in Bourgeois’ workshop, the time was finally right to transform lumber into guitars.

Bourgeois Guitars Luke Bryan Signature Limited Edition – Limited to 30 Worldwide

The Luke Bryan Signature Limited Edition is a collaboration between Bourgeois Guitars and Luke, who provided black walnut from his Tennessee farm for the back and sides of the Limited Edition. Only thirty guitars will be crafted from Flint Rock Farms Black Walnut, each individually numbered and personally signed by Luke.

Handcrafted in Lewiston, Maine, the Luke Bryan Signature Limited Edition is a short-scale Slope Shouldered Dreadnought built with select Flint Rock Farms Black Walnut and paired with a torrefied Maine Adirondack spruce top—a tonewood combination reflecting the spirit of the collaboration. The result is a powerful yet nuanced voice, offering a punchy, sparkling midrange for which walnut is renowned.

The fretboard and headstock pay tribute to Luke’s longtime hunting pastime with a custom antler inlay pattern, and the headstock is appointed with the Flint Rock Farms logo. Bourgeois’ distinctive sunburst finish completes the aesthetic, bringing the story full circle from farm to workshop.

Slope Shouldered Dreadnought Body Style

Handcrafted in Lewiston, Maine

Torrefied Maine Adirondack Spruce Top

Flint Rock Farms Black Walnut Back and Sides

Custom Antler Fingerboard Inlay Honoring Luke Bryan’s Hunting Heritage

Flint Rock Farms Emblem, Inlaid on the Ebony Headstock

Individually Numbered Instruments Signed by Luke Bryan

“The Luke Bryan Limited Edition celebrates our shared love of homegrown products, homegrown music, and guitars that feel deeply personal,” said Dana Bourgeois. “These instruments began as trees on Luke’s farm. Now, after a managed harvest, Luke’s walnut will live on in the hands of players around the world.”

Bourgeois Guitars Luke Bryan Touchstone Edition

To bring their collaboration to many more players, Luke and Bourgeois also introduced a companion model designed to retail at a significantly lower price point. The Luke Bryan Touchstone Edition is inspired directly by the Lewiston-built Limited Edition, echoing the aesthetics and narrative of the original. Side by side, the two models are closely matched in appearance.

Slope Shouldered Dreadnought Body Style

Torrefied Sitka Spruce Top, Hand-voiced in Lewiston, Maine

Eastern Black Walnut Back and Sides, Sourced From Various Locations

Ziricote Fingerboard and Bridge

Exclusive Luke Bryan Antler Fingerboard Inlay

A Collaboration Years in the Making

From the ridge above Luke Bryan’s Tennessee farm to the benches of the Bourgeois workshop, the collaboration between Luke and Dana represents a rare convergence of place, story, and craft.

Together, the Limited Edition and Touchstone Edition offer two expressions of the same artistic vision—one bespoke and rooted in farm-to-workshop craftsmanship, the other designed to carry that legacy to a broader community of musicians and collectors.

Availability

The Luke Bryan Signature Limited Edition is available through select Bourgeois Authorized Dealers worldwide. The Luke Bryan Touchstone Edition is available through Luke’s website and at select Bourgeois Authorized Dealers worldwide.

For specifications, photos, and purchasing information, visit bourgeoisguitars.com.

