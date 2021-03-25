Bourbon & Bubbles Tasting Event Proposed for Harlinsale Farm

A special event permit for Bourbon & Bubbles Fest, an all-inclusive tasting event to take place in May at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin, was discussed Tuesday night during the Franklin Board of Mayor and Alderman (BOMA) work session.

The event permit states the event will take place May 22, 2021 from 5pm – 9pm at Harlinsdale Farm. The event is presented by Lipman, iHeartMedia, and South Walton Florida.

Organizers intend to open the event to a maximum of 2,000 attendees. Tickets will be sold for $50.00 per person, with 15% of the proceeds going to Friends of Franklin Parks.

The event will feature beer & liquor tasting booths, live music with acoustic sets and food trucks. During Tuesday night’s meeting, event organizer Candace Price says she hopes this can become an annual event.

The Special Events Advisory Team is recommending BOMA approve the event. A vote will take place during the April 13 BOMA meeting.