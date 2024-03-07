Bourbon and Bubbles Fest to Take Place at Geodis Park

Bourbon and Bubbles Fest returns for 2024. The tasting event will take place on April 13th at a new location this year- Geodis Park.

Taste from various Bourbons, Whiskeys and Bubbles, including Champagne, Beer, Prosecco, and Wine and other Spirits. Wear your big hats and dress your best. This is an all in one Party, Tasting, and Iroquois Steeplechase Fashion Show.

Enjoy live music all night.

Satisfy your taste buds with some Nashville local restaurants and food trucks with food for purchase.

The event will benefit Iroquious Steeplechase. Find tickets here.