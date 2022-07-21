Boston-Based Tech Company to Establish New Configuration Facility in Middle Tennessee

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and Toast officials announced that Toast, Inc., the all-in-one digital platform built for restaurants, will establish its new configuration facility in Tennessee, selecting Antioch as the first location.

Founded and headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, Toast plans to create more than 100 new jobs over the next five years in the greater Nashville region.

Toast’s new configuration center will support the company’s fulfillment, shipping, inventory management and national distribution of its hardware.

Toast is a cloud-based, end-to-end technology platform that serves the restaurant industry as an operating system, connecting the front-of-house and back-of-house operations across dine-in, takeout and delivery channels. As of March 31, 2022, approximately 62,000 restaurant locations use Toast’s all-in-one digital platform to help streamline operations, increase revenue and deliver amazing guest experiences.

In the last five years, TNECD has supported more than 130 economic development projects in the Northern Middle Tennessee region, resulting in 40,000 job commitments and nearly $7 billion in capital investment.

“Toast’s investment of jobs and capital in Antioch is another great example showcasing how Tennessee has become a leader in logistics and fulfillment,” said Sen. Jeff Yarbro (D-Nashville).

About the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development

