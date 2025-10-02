Boring Company Shares First Music City Loop Progress Update

The Boring Company has released its first bimonthly update on Music City Loop, offering new details on construction progress, permitting, and community engagement as the high-speed underground transit system takes shape in Nashville.

New Details From Lot 16

Work is underway at the initial Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) launch site near the State Capitol. The site, known as Lot 16, will support two TBMs. Crews have completed an exploratory pit to study site geology, secured grid power in partnership with NES to avoid reliance on diesel generators, and set up a fully equipped operations hub with trailers, a safety center, and control systems. Shoring and excavation for the launch pit have also advanced, while conveyor system components are being installed ahead of tunneling.

Design And Permitting

The company reported progress on the more than 40 permits needed to advance the project. Work includes geotechnical borings along the proposed alignment, coordination with local utilities, and environmental impact assessments led by a local consultant. TBC is also in ongoing discussions with TDOT about tunnel construction terms, and with the City of Nashville and Nashville Fire Department regarding safety reviews.

Expansion opportunities are being explored, with early talks focused on possible connections around Broadway and surrounding districts.

Community Engagement

Since July, The Boring Company says it has met with dozens of local leaders and partnered with more than 70 community groups. The company has also hosted a hiring event and is coordinating with local universities—including Vanderbilt, MTSU, Belmont, and Tennessee State—for student and graduate opportunities. Volunteers from the project have participated in food drives, career fairs, and other events across the city.

Challenges Ahead

While work is moving forward, the company acknowledged several key hurdles remain, including securing approvals to tunnel beneath state and rail infrastructure, finalizing agreements with Nashville International Airport for station placement, and completing lease terms with TDOT. More than 20 station designs are in progress, each requiring property owner agreements and detailed planning for safety and passenger flow.

The Boring Company says these updates will continue every two months to keep Nashville residents informed and involved as the project advances.

