Book Your Wedding Band for a Memorable Event

Weddings are special events no matter what you choose for entertainment. But when you book your wedding band, you set the atmosphere of your choosing based on its style and the hits the band is accustomed to playing.

How to Book Your Wedding Band with RAM Entertainment

Once you decide you want a wedding band, the real work begins to find the right talent based on the atmosphere you want to create. Thankfully, RAM Entertainment is a Memphis, Tennessee, entertainment and special event services company that has already vetted several wedding bands for you to start your shortlist.

Enjoy music from icons of the decades past, starting in the 50s through today. With a 9 to 12-piece ensemble, you’ll be guaranteed lively entertainment that will keep guests entertained and engaged. This band has performed in many cities and venues to master their craft. With three high-stepping male vocalists and a powerhouse female, the band has the diverse talent to pull off a variety of pieces.

With over 30 years of experience performing, the band has played thousands of weddings and knows the real crowd pleasers. And with so much experience, you get more than just a show band to keep guests dancing. You’ll also get entertainment with their choreography and stunning costumes.

This base six-piece band with male and female vocalists offers a diverse sound based on your interests, with options to add additional vocalists, dancers, and horn sections. You’re in total control regarding the sound you want for your special celebration.

Enjoy the high-stepping voices of male and female vocalists in this base seven-piece band. The band specializes in funk, R&B and top 40 hits. With plenty of experience and versatility, the rhythmic band will keep the dance floor filled throughout the party.

With nearly 30 years of experience, Bamboo Forest has performed for hundreds of events countrywide. You’ll get a talented band leader who will ensure the group plays the hits you’ve requested. Enjoy the sounds of both male and female vocalists that can entertain with a variety of musical styles to please a large crowd. Some hits that the band specializes in include:

R&B

Motown Funk

Disco

Classic Rock Oldies

Fifties

Blues

Swing/Big Band

Jazz Standards

With two talented female lead vocalists and one male lead vocalist, Dance Street Band will certainly entertain your guests. The band members have played with incredible artists and now form a powerhouse performance team to keep guests entertained. The base seven-piece show band includes drums, bass, keys and guitar, with options to add horns to round out the band based on your preferences.

With a high-energy band like The Party Jammers, your guests will feel ready to dance. The band can transition to any genre for an unforgettable performance. The base seven-piece show band includes two female and one male lead vocalist, drums, bass, guitar and keys.

Book one of the top party bands in the country. The DMP Band is high-energy and mesmerizing. While they are performing, the dance floor will never be empty. The band is skilled at playing everything from past hits to the latest party anthems. This includes hits from artists like Prince, Bruno Mars and Al Green.

If you’re looking for eclectic music, you’ll enjoy the Bluff City Soul Collective. Each of the musicians spent time crafting a unique sound to build the collective. From singers with church choir backgrounds to those who grew up singing country music, you’ll get a diverse set of talent prepared to wow with any type of music. Enjoy an exhilarating show that encourages crowd participation and can take requests for guests’ favorite hit songs.

Enjoy a jam-packed set list complete with rock, soul and top 40 hits to please all guests. Midnight Sun offers a top-notch performance your guests won’t forget. The base seven-piece band includes two female and one male lead vocalist as well as drums, bass, guitar and keys.

If you’re looking for upbeat jazz music for your wedding, E-Train is a great choice. Configured anywhere from a trio to a 16-piece swing orchestra, they can perform everything from today’s hits to the old classics. E-Train will keep your guests on the dance floor all night, providing a fun, high-energy environment for your wedding.

Need Help Choosing the Best Wedding Band?

