Book Your Magical Moments with Santa at Opry Mills

Don’t miss Santa pictures at Opry Mills this holiday season.

Santa has arrived at the Opry Mills and will be there through December 24th. You can book an appointment here; walk-ups are welcome every day until closing time.

Upcoming dates and times are:

Monday 11/18: 2pm-7pm

Tuesday 11/19: 2pm-7pm

Wednesday 11/20: 2pm-7pm

Thursday 11/21: 2pm-7pm

Friday 11/22: 2pm-7pm

Saturday 11/23: 10am-8pm

Sunday 11/24: 12pm-6pm

Monday 11/25: 11am-7pm

Tuesday 11/26: 11am-7pm

Wednesday 11/27: 11am-7pm

Thanksgiving Day 11/28: CLOSED

Friday 11/29: 11am-7pm

Saturday 11/30: 10am-8pm

Sunday 12/1: 11am-7pm

Sunday 12/1: Pet Photos with Santa @ 6:30pm

Monday 12/2: 11am-7pm

Tuesday 12/3: 11am-7pm

Wednesday 12/4: 11am-7pm

Thursday 12/5: 11am-7pm

Friday 12/6: 11am-7pm

Saturday 12/7: 10am-8pm

Sunday 12/8: Caring Santa (reservation only, sensory-friendly experience for children with special needs and their families) @ 9am

Sunday 12/8: 11am-6pm

Monday 12/9: 11am-7pm

Tuesday 12/10: 11am-7pm

Wednesday 12/11: 11am-7pm

Thursday 12/12: 11am-7pm

Friday 12/13: 11am-7pm

Saturday 12/14: 10am-8pm

Sunday 12/15: 11am-7pm

Monday 12/16: 10am-8pm

Tuesday 12/17: 10am-8pm

Wednesday 12/18: 10am-8pm

Thursday 12/19: 10am-8pm

Friday 12/20: 10am-8pm

Saturday 12/21: 10am-8pm

Sunday 12/22: 11am-7pm

Monday 12/23: 10am-8pm

Tuesday 12/24: 9am-4pm

Location: Near Entry 2, Entry 2 near The Cheesecake Factory



Visit our HomeTown Holidays Sponsors and Gift Guides

Opry Mills is also hosting “A Special Visit With Caring Santa®” and Pet Photos With Santa.

A Special Visit With Caring Santa®

Sunday, December 8th from 9am – 10:30am

Caring Santa is a special, sensory-friendly experience – exclusively for children with special needs and their families.

Reservations are required for this private event. Register Here.

Santa will be located near Entry 2 between Coach and AnnTaylor Factory Store. Photos will be taken and available for purchase at this event.

Pet Photos

Sunday, December 1st from 6:30PM- 8:00PM

Bring your pets to pose with Santa! Your pets are part of the family too, so don’t miss this fun opportunity for them to see Santa too! Photos will be taken and available for purchase at this event. Reservations are not required for this event.

Pet Photos will be located near Entry 2 between Coach and Ann Taylor Factory Store.

Address:

433 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville, TN 37214

