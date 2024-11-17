Book Your Magical Moments with Santa at Opry Mills

Don’t miss Santa pictures at Opry Mills this holiday season.
Santa has arrived at the Opry Mills and will be there through December 24th. You can book an appointment here; walk-ups are welcome every day until closing time.
Upcoming dates and times are:
- Monday 11/18: 2pm-7pm
- Tuesday 11/19: 2pm-7pm
- Wednesday 11/20: 2pm-7pm
- Thursday 11/21: 2pm-7pm
- Friday 11/22: 2pm-7pm
- Saturday 11/23: 10am-8pm
- Sunday 11/24: 12pm-6pm
- Monday 11/25: 11am-7pm
- Tuesday 11/26: 11am-7pm
- Wednesday 11/27: 11am-7pm
- Thanksgiving Day 11/28: CLOSED
- Friday 11/29: 11am-7pm
- Saturday 11/30: 10am-8pm
- Sunday 12/1: 11am-7pm
- Sunday 12/1: Pet Photos with Santa @ 6:30pm
- Monday 12/2: 11am-7pm
- Tuesday 12/3: 11am-7pm
- Wednesday 12/4: 11am-7pm
- Thursday 12/5: 11am-7pm
- Friday 12/6: 11am-7pm
- Saturday 12/7: 10am-8pm
- Sunday 12/8: Caring Santa (reservation only, sensory-friendly experience for children with special needs and their families) @ 9am
- Sunday 12/8: 11am-6pm
- Monday 12/9: 11am-7pm
- Tuesday 12/10: 11am-7pm
- Wednesday 12/11: 11am-7pm
- Thursday 12/12: 11am-7pm
- Friday 12/13: 11am-7pm
- Saturday 12/14: 10am-8pm
- Sunday 12/15: 11am-7pm
- Monday 12/16: 10am-8pm
- Tuesday 12/17: 10am-8pm
- Wednesday 12/18: 10am-8pm
- Thursday 12/19: 10am-8pm
- Friday 12/20: 10am-8pm
- Saturday 12/21: 10am-8pm
- Sunday 12/22: 11am-7pm
- Monday 12/23: 10am-8pm
- Tuesday 12/24: 9am-4pm
Location: Near Entry 2, Entry 2 near The Cheesecake Factory
Opry Mills is also hosting “A Special Visit With Caring Santa®” and Pet Photos With Santa.
A Special Visit With Caring Santa®
Sunday, December 8th from 9am – 10:30am
Caring Santa is a special, sensory-friendly experience – exclusively for children with special needs and their families.
Reservations are required for this private event. Register Here.
Santa will be located near Entry 2 between Coach and AnnTaylor Factory Store. Photos will be taken and available for purchase at this event.
Pet Photos
Sunday, December 1st from 6:30PM- 8:00PM
Bring your pets to pose with Santa! Your pets are part of the family too, so don’t miss this fun opportunity for them to see Santa too! Photos will be taken and available for purchase at this event. Reservations are not required for this event.
Pet Photos will be located near Entry 2 between Coach and Ann Taylor Factory Store.
Address:
433 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville, TN 37214
