BOO! Guess Who’s Back?

Mark your calendars for October 21st—the legendary Happy Meal® Boo Buckets are rising from the grave just in time for Halloween!

Sure, Halloween buckets are popping up everywhere this season, and we’ll take that as a compliment. But let’s set the record straight: there’s only one original Halloween bucket, and you’ll find it at McDonald’s with a Happy Meal®.

This year’s collection brings back three classic characters—Ghost, Pumpkin, and Goblin—alongside two brand-new spooky friends: Cat and Zombie. Each bucket features its own unique personality with delightfully creepy, kooky, and cute expressions. Plus, fans can customize their pails with festive Halloween stickers to make each one truly their own.

Don’t wait—visit your local McDonald’s and snag these frighteningly fun Boo Buckets before they vanish! Available while supplies last.

Source: McDonald’s

