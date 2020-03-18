Bonnaroo Music Festival has rescheduled its 2020 festival due to coronavirus.

Originally to take place June 11 -14, the festival will now take place on September 24-27 in Manchester, Tennessee.

The festival shared the news via Facebook.

Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival will be rescheduled to take place September 24-27, 2020 out of an abundance of caution and for the health and safety of all Bonnaroovians, artists, staff and our community.

All current tickets and onsite accommodations (camping, tent rentals, RV, etc.) will be honored for the new weekend. Fans with off-site accommodations and shuttles purchased through the festival will be contacted directly with updates.

Rest assured, we will share updates as quickly as possible via email, our website, and on our social accounts.

Please continue to radiate positivity through this uncharted time in our world. Thank you for your continued support and we look forward to seeing you on The Farm this fall.

Performers scheduled for the festival include Lizzo, Miley Cyrus, Tool, Flume, Oysterhead, Tame Impala and more. No word yet on if the lineup will change or remain the same.