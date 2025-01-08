Bonnaroo Releases its 2025 Lineup

The three-day music festival held in Manchester, Tennessee released its lineup for 2025.

The music festival in Manchester on the farm will return on June 12-15, 2025 with three days of entertainment with 150 acts performing. Artist headliners on this year’s lineup include Luke Combs, Olivia Rodrigo, Dom Dolla, Avril Lavigne, Hozier, and more.

The presale will begin on Thursday, January 9th at 10 am. Find more information about tickets here.

See the complete lineup below.

