Bonnaroo Releases 2024 Lineup

The three-day music festival held in Manchester, Tennessee just released its lineup for 2024.

The music festival in Manchester on the farm will return on June 13-16, 2024. Three days of entertainment with 150 acts performing. Artist headliners on this year’s lineup include Post Malone, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Pretty Little Lights, and Fisher.

Other artists set to perform include Maggie Rogers, Lizzy Alpine, Gary Clark Jr., Cage the Elephant, Jon Batiste, Megan Thee Stallion, Jason Isbell, and more.

Presale will begin on Thursday, January 11th at 10 am. Find more information about tickets here.

See the complete lineup below.