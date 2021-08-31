Bonnaroo Offering Refunds to Ticket Holders Due to Hurricane Ida

Due to Hurricane Ida, Bonnaroo Music Festival must reduce its camping capacity for the Sept 2 – 5 festival. Campgrounds are expected to receive a significant about of rain. For a limited time, they are offering full refunds to all ticket holders.
In a social media post, they shared, “Due to the expectation of significant rain on The Farm from Hurricane Ida, and the knowledge that areas of our campgrounds will be rendered unusable, Mother Nature has forced us to reduce our camping capacity. We are offering a refund window so Bonnaroovians who no longer wish to attend can request full refunds across all ticket and accommodation types. The refund request window is open NOW and will end on Tuesday, August 31st, 2021 at 8 pm CT.”
All ticket holders will receive an email from Front Gate with information on how to receive a refund. Refunds will be processed within 7-10 days of the original method of payment.
Bonnaroo is completely solid out for 2021. The festival takes place in Manchester, Tennessee on a 700-acre farm from Thursday, September 2 to Sunday, September 5. Headliners for this year’s event include Lizzo, Megan Thee Stallion, Jason Isbell, and more.
