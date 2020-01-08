The 2020 lineup for Bonnaroo has been announced!

Featuring a diverse lineup including local Miley Cyrus, Lizzo, Oysterhead, Tame Impala, Leon Bridges, Grace Potter and so many more. The four-day event features 150 artists on ten stages throughout the event, four campground party barns, parades, yoga-roo, and you can even run a 5K. Bonnaroo Music Festival will take place June 11-14 in Manchester, Tennessee.

Tickets go on sale on January 9 at noon eastern or 11 a.m. central. Purchase your tickets online here.

Options for tickets include four-day general admission passes, VIP passes, and one-day passes. For the one day passes, they are offering a shuttle bus with multiple departures and return times. The shuttle drop-off and return location have not been revealed yet.

See the complete lineup below.