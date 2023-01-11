Bonnaroo Announces Lineup for 2023 Festival

The four day festival, Bonnaroo, held in Manchester Tennessee on June 15th – 18th has released its lineup for 2023. For those planning June events, CMA Fest will be held on June 8th -11th this year, one weekend ahead of Bonnaroo.

Headliners are Kendrick Lamar, Odesza, and Foo Fighters. Other artists peforming include Paramore, Lil Nas X, Tyler Childers, The Revivalist, Sheryl Crow, Colony House, Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors and more. Details for the super jam on Saturday will be released at a later time.

Tickets go on sale on Thursday, January 12th for general admission, VIP, and Platinum. In addition, there will be a limited number of one day tickets available. Buy tickets here.

Find the full lineup below.