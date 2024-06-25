Bones Coffee Company’s Cold Brew Lattes Available at Walmart

June 20, 2024 – Beat the heat with sweet, iced coffee-on-the-go. Bones Coffee Company is pleased to announce the launch of its line of ready-to-drink (RTD) cold brew lattes, now available at Walmart.

Five fun flavors of Bones Coffee’s Cold Brew Lattes are available at more than 3,000 Walmart stores: Sinn-O-Bun, French Toast, Holy Cannoli, S’morey Time, and Electric Unicorn. Bones developed Sinn-O-Bun as an exclusive flavor for Walmart.

In cans designed with Bones’ signature skeleton and creative flair, Bones RTD lattes are designed to be refreshingly smooth, with 100% cold brewed coffee, a splash of whole milk, and a touch of sweetness. Made with Arabica beans ethically sourced from Brazil and freshly roasted in small batches, the lattes are rich, full-bodied, and full of flavor.

Bones Coffee’s RTD lattes are available in select Walmart stores across the U.S. Visit the store locator at bonescoffee.com for locations. They are also available online at Walmart.com, Amazon, and bonescoffee.com.

The RTD lattes are available in single cans ($2.98), 4-packs ($15.99) and 12-packs ($36.99).

A selection of Bones Coffee’s whole bean coffee, ground coffee and Bones Cups are also available on Walmart.com. The line is expanding into other retailers in the coming months.

Source: Global Newswire

