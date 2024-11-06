Bonefish Grill Introduces Wicked-Inspired Cocktails

Bonefish Grill is excited to announce its enchanting partnership with Universal Pictures and Absolut to celebrate the release of Universal’s new cinematic event, Wicked, arriving in theaters on November 22, 2024. From October 31 through December 31, Bonefish Grill guests nationwide can enjoy two exclusive, limited-time martinis inspired by the land of Oz, offering a one-of-a-kind Wicked experience.

Bonefish Grill proudly introduces the Ozmopolitan and Oz’s Elixir – two Wicked-inspired martinis designed to invite guests to extend the magic beyond the movie theater, celebrating the film’s release with friends while creating lasting memories over spellbinding sips.

Crafted in partnership with Absolut, these limited-edition martinis capture the essence of Wicked‘s fantastical world, offering an in-person experience that complements the film’s themes of friendship, self-discovery and enchantment. Whether you’re drawn to the bubbly charm of an Ozmopolitan or the bold spirit of Oz’s Elixir, you’ll find the perfect match to your inner magic with Bonefish Grill’s version of the:

Ozmopolitan : A fantabulous twist on a classic featuring Absolut vodka, Malibu rum, cranberry juice, fresh sour mix, mango and a swirl of shimmer

: A fantabulous twist on a classic featuring Absolut vodka, Malibu rum, cranberry juice, fresh sour mix, mango and a swirl of shimmer Oz’s Elixir: A thrillifying cocktail featuring Absolut vodka, Malibu rum, pineapple juice, lime and green apple flavors with a touch of spellbinding sparkle

“Wicked has captured the hearts of so many with its enchanting story and unforgettable characters,” said Mark Graff, President of Bonefish Grill. “We’re thrilled to bring our guests a taste of that magic and a unique way to celebrate the film’s release and create special memories with friends over delicious cocktails.”

As a special launch offer, on October 31, both martinis will be available for just $7 each across all Bonefish Grill locations. Starting on November 1, they will be offered at regular price through December 31.

Wicked soars into theaters on November 22, 2024 — don’t miss your chance to experience the magic at Bonefish Grill! For more information or to make a reservation, visit www.bonefishgrill.com.

Source: Bloomin’ Brands

