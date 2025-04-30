Bonefish Grill Introduces Chef-Curated Selections in Enhanced Menu

(April 30, 2025)—Get ready to reel in new chef-crafted dishes with perfectly paired sauces and sides to complement every bite. The new Chef-Curated Selections highlight entrées as a complete culinary experience, designed by our chefs to deliver balance and a symphony of flavor.

The new recipes are crafted to connect seamlessly with the Bonefish Big City Bar experience, and include fresh and flavorful innovative dishes including:

Parker’s Margarita Sea Bass – wood-grilled with chef-crafted tequila lime sauce, with jasmine rice and asparagus

– wood-grilled with chef-crafted tequila lime sauce, with jasmine rice and asparagus Bourbon Glazed Salmon – wood-grilled, sweet & spicy glaze, with roasted new potatoes and seasonal vegetable

– wood-grilled, sweet & spicy glaze, with roasted new potatoes and seasonal vegetable Pan-Seared Ahi Tuna – rare, sliced, soy mustard sauced, with jasmine rice and shaved Kung Pao brussels sprouts slaw

– rare, sliced, soy mustard sauced, with jasmine rice and shaved Kung Pao brussels sprouts slaw Horseradish Butter-Topped Filet Mignon –– 7 oz barrel cut, chef-crafted horseradish butter crown, with garlic whipped potatoes and seasonal vegetable

–– 7 oz barrel cut, chef-crafted horseradish butter crown, with garlic whipped potatoes and seasonal vegetable Creamy Tomato Shrimp Linguine – sauteed with mushrooms and spinach, topped with parmesan, diced tomato and basil

While these selections are intentionally paired with craveable sides and sauces, guests can still personalize their meal by choosing their favorites.

The new menu also reintroduces beloved classics with a new twist like Saucy Shrimp, Blackened Chicken Egg Rolls, and Au Gratin Potatoes. The signature Bonefish House Salad also returns to its original, fan-favorite dressing recipe – just as guests remember it.

Existing recipes were enhanced for greater depth and consistency of flavor, using upgraded ingredients, refined cooking methods, and a reimagined presentation. A few examples include Lily’s Chicken with a new lemon butter sauce, Bone-In Fontina Pork Chop with elevated ingredients, and Blackened Baja Fish Tacos with improved toppings and a new cilantro lime sauce.

To find the closest Bonefish Grill and explore the entire menu, visit www.bonefishgrill.com.

Source: Bloomin’ Brands

More Eat & Drink

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email